Nebulas (NAS) Price Up 6.6% Over Last Week

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00005859 BTC on major exchanges including Binance, LBank, OKEx and Huobi. Nebulas has a market cap of $24.87 million and $2.56 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nebulas has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Nebulas is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 104,944,359 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The official message board for Nebulas is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Neraex, LBank, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, BCEX and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nebulas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nebulas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

