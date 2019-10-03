Natixis Purchases New Stake in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 221,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $20,716,000. Natixis owned about 0.18% of Tiffany & Co. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 5.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,086,887 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $382,696,000 after purchasing an additional 214,139 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Tiffany & Co. by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 92,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $630,000. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tiffany & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,920,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TIF. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $103.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Tiffany & Co. from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Tiffany & Co. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.74.

Tiffany & Co. stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 968,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,649,436. Tiffany & Co. has a 12-month low of $73.04 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.23.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.07. Tiffany & Co. had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. Tiffany & Co.’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tiffany & Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Tiffany & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.22%.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

