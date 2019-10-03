Natixis Invests $16.94 Million in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Natixis purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 545,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,943,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $254,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 45.3% in the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter worth $2,209,000. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 14.2% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 97,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. 56.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Damme Alexandre Van purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.45 per share, for a total transaction of $7,112,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,379.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 25,068,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $712,952,605.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.98 on Wednesday, hitting $26.36. 2,501,621 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,234,852. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a 200-day moving average of $30.30. Kraft Heinz Co has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $58.08.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 43.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Guggenheim set a $25.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America set a $32.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.05.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

