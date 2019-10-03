Natixis Has $26.70 Million Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Natixis lessened its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,550,415 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 228,522 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.43% of Hanesbrands worth $26,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 511.7% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its position in Hanesbrands by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

HBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

In other Hanesbrands news, CEO Gerald Evans acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Joia M. Johnson acquired 7,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.97 per share, with a total value of $99,187.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,145.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock traded down $0.54 on Wednesday, reaching $14.34. 2,026,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,370,607. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

