Natixis Has $24.20 Million Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Natixis raised its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,045 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.29% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $24,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 9.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 15,020 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 353,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter worth $9,377,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 24.1% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 13,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 500.9% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 161,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,808,000 after buying an additional 134,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 402,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,528. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.48 and a 52 week high of $100.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.16.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.07. Spirit AeroSystems had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 56.85%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is 7.67%.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $39,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SPR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.43.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

