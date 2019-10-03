Natixis Cuts Stake in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG)

Natixis decreased its holdings in The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 806,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Natixis owned approximately 0.73% of The Carlyle Group worth $18,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. CWM LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Element Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. 44.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

NASDAQ CG traded down $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.55. The company had a trading volume of 543,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,677. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The Carlyle Group LP has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $27.01. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average is $21.92.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $550.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group LP will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 80,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,836,705.85. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 530,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,117,994.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Pamela L. Bentley sold 13,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $303,950.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 133,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,131. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,004,829 shares of company stock valued at $93,349,143 over the last 90 days.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

