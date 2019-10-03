Natixis Buys 215,305 Shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 286,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215,305 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Leidos were worth $22,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter valued at about $240,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 15.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 258,419 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,634,000 after buying an additional 34,196 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. Fort L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 35.4% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 34,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Leidos by 4.7% in the second quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 181,063 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after buying an additional 8,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LDOS shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Leidos in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other Leidos news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $42,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,168.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LDOS stock traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.70. 16,942 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,167. Leidos Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Leidos had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.05%.

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

