MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) Upgraded at ValuEngine

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised MYR Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. BidaskClub raised MYR Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on MYR Group from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MYR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of MYRG traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,725. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.41 million, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.92. MYR Group has a 1-year low of $26.24 and a 1-year high of $38.14.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $448.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.20 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MYR Group will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank increased its stake in MYR Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in MYR Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in MYR Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in MYR Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in MYR Group during the second quarter worth $37,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MYR Group

MYR Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electrical construction services in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Transmission and Distribution, and Commercial and Industrial. The Transmission and Distribution segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks, and substation facilities, including design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair services with primary focus on construction, maintenance, and repair to customers in the electric utility industry.

Recommended Story: Equity Income

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.