MVL (MVL) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $157,947.00

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. MVL has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $157,947.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MVL token can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptology, UEX, CoinBene and IDEX. Over the last week, MVL has traded 12.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00038562 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006455 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.85 or 0.05425398 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000439 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001047 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MVL Profile

MVL (MVL) is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,654,276,413 tokens. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . MVL’s official message board is mvlchain.io/blog . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MVL Token Trading

MVL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cashierest, Cryptology, IDCM, CoinBene, IDEX and UEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MVL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MVL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MVL using one of the exchanges listed above.

