Msci (NYSE:MSCI) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MSCI. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Msci from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Msci from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.33.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $5.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $217.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 609,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.24. Msci has a fifty-two week low of $134.28 and a fifty-two week high of $247.57.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $385.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.81 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 599.92% and a net margin of 39.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Msci will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in Msci by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 231 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Msci by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam acquired a new position in Msci in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

