Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.84

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Holding Inc (OTCMKTS:MSADY)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.84 and traded as low as $15.88. Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares last traded at $15.93, with a volume of 6,720 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.84. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74.

Ms&Ad Insurance Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSADY)

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products.

Featured Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.