MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

MoSys (NASDAQ:MOSY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MOSY traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,241. MoSys has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 million, a P/E ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.58. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MoSys stock. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of MoSys Inc. (NASDAQ:MOSY) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 187,910 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.44% of MoSys at the end of the most recent reporting period.

MoSys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a semiconductor company in North America, Japan, Taiwan, and internationally. The company develops and sells integrated circuits (ICs) for the high-speed cloud networking, communications, security appliance, video, monitor and test, data center, and computing markets.

