Morgan Stanley Sells 45,066 Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 3.30% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $37,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 443.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF stock opened at $42.58 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $39.44 and a 1-year high of $51.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.50.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.