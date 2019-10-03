Morgan Stanley Sells 25,851 Shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in shares of CoStar Group Inc (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,851 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.17% of CoStar Group worth $34,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CSGP. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in CoStar Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $585.25 on Wednesday. CoStar Group Inc has a 12-month low of $315.85 and a 12-month high of $639.41. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 79.09, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $602.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $547.57.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. CoStar Group had a net margin of 22.48% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CoStar Group Inc will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CSGP. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CoStar Group from $425.00 to $597.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $666.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. CoStar Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.00.

In related news, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 24,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.64, for a total value of $15,219,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 6,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.50, for a total value of $4,364,323.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,794 shares of company stock valued at $28,629,079. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily properties and land.

