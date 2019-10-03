Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKG) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 175,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,734 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF were worth $34,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 848.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JKG opened at $194.77 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $152.66 and a 12-month high of $200.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $194.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.68.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.7065 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

