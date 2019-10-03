Morgan Stanley Purchases Shares of 3,044,953 Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,044,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,484,000. Morgan Stanley owned 1.19% of Element Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESI. Symons Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions during the second quarter worth about $122,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $750,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $152,598,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $6,193,000. Finally, Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Element Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $169,281,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESI stock opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Element Solutions Inc has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $456.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.94 million. Element Solutions had a negative net margin of 18.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions Inc will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine raised Element Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Element Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Gliklich bought 7,500 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.54 per share, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scot Benson bought 10,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.37 per share, for a total transaction of $93,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and delivers specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

