Morgan Stanley Purchases 309,922 Shares of Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Fly Leasing Ltd (NYSE:FLY) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,085,584 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309,922 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 7.27% of Fly Leasing worth $36,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Fly Leasing by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,687,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,199,000 after acquiring an additional 17,229 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 65.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 469,605 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,175,000 after acquiring an additional 185,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 286,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after acquiring an additional 166,900 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 178.1% in the second quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 281,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 180,001 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Fly Leasing by 74.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 254,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the period. 40.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fly Leasing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fly Leasing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Shares of Fly Leasing stock opened at $20.34 on Wednesday. Fly Leasing Ltd has a one year low of $10.42 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day moving average is $16.87. The stock has a market cap of $627.94 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Fly Leasing (NYSE:FLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.40 million. Fly Leasing had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 29.64%. Fly Leasing’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts predict that Fly Leasing Ltd will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Fly Leasing Company Profile

Fly Leasing Limited, through its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, it had a portfolio of 101 aircraft, including 90 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft, as well as 7 engines.

