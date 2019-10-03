Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

MR has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 price target on shares of Montage Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Montage Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of Montage Resources from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.42.

Shares of NYSE:MR traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,223. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Montage Resources has a fifty-two week low of $2.59 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.44. The business had revenue of $155.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.23 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Montage Resources will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Montage Resources during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Montage Resources by 322.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,003 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Montage Resources in the second quarter valued at $61,000. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Montage Resources

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

