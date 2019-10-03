Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 110,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.36.
In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $338,081. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.
Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile
Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.
