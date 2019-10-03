Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Corp. (NYSE:MNR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a dividend payout ratio of 75.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Monmouth R.E. Inv. to earn $0.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.

Get Monmouth R.E. Inv. alerts:

Shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.45. 110,265 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,640. The company has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Monmouth R.E. Inv. has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $16.36.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $39.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.91 million. Monmouth R.E. Inv. had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.18%. On average, research analysts predict that Monmouth R.E. Inv. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Monmouth R.E. Inv. news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. purchased 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.70 per share, with a total value of $243,997.00. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 895,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,655,751.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 24,886 shares of company stock valued at $338,081. 4.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MNR shares. Compass Point started coverage on Monmouth R.E. Inv. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets set a $15.00 price objective on Monmouth R.E. Inv. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Monmouth R.E. Inv. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Monmouth R.E. Inv. Company Profile

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 113 properties containing a total of approximately 21.8 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 30 states.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monmouth R.E. Inv. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.