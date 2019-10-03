Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 186,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,283 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $27,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Columbia Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,555,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,088,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,328 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $101,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,518.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Filip Balcaen purchased 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $109.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,374,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,059.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $118.65. 52,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,339. The firm has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.33. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.93 and a 1 year high of $174.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $118.81 and a 200 day moving average of $132.76.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MHK. Buckingham Research raised shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Nomura decreased their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $176.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.41.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

