Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on MC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Moelis & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Moelis & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Moelis & Co from $53.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.50.

Shares of Moelis & Co stock traded down $0.81 on Wednesday, reaching $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,083. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.55. Moelis & Co has a 52 week low of $29.92 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.84 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Moelis & Co will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 17,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $589,641.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,101.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Moelis & Co by 1.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.0% in the second quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 106,815 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Moelis & Co by 6.6% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

