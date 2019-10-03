Mithril Ore Reaches Market Cap of $202,893.00 (MORE)

Mithril Ore (CURRENCY:MORE) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Mithril Ore token can now be bought for approximately $15.91 or 0.00192786 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril Ore has a market cap of $202,893.00 and $515.00 worth of Mithril Ore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Mithril Ore has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Mithril Ore alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003640 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00079299 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.97 or 0.00389707 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012131 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008801 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001303 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore is a token. Mithril Ore’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,752 tokens. Mithril Ore’s official Twitter account is @MithrilOre and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mithril Ore is www.mithrilore.io . The Reddit community for Mithril Ore is /r/MithrilOre and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Mithril Ore

Mithril Ore can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril Ore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mithril Ore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril Ore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mithril Ore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mithril Ore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.