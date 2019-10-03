Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.77

Minds Machines Group Ltd (LON:MMX)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $6.00. Minds Machines Group shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 347,407 shares traded.

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of Minds Machines Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.88.

In related news, insider Henry Turcan purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £6,000 ($7,840.06).

About Minds Machines Group (LON:MMX)

Minds + Machines Group Limited and its subsidiaries own and operate a portfolio of generic top-level domain assets (gTLDs). The Company operates in the domain name industry and provides end-to-end domain services. Its segments include Registry ownership (Registry), including applicant of top level domain name from Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and wholesaler of domain names of those top level domain names; Registry service provider (RSP) and consulting services (segment B), which includes back end service provider for a registry, and Registrar (Registrar), which includes retailer of domain names.

