Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Strong Sell”

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MLR traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. The company had a trading volume of 30,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,199. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $379.62 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.98. Miller Industries has a 1 year low of $22.80 and a 1 year high of $35.26.

Miller Industries (NYSE:MLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $222.35 million during the quarter. Miller Industries had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.88%.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 7,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $254,384.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $70,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey I. Badgley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,915.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,820 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,245. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Miller Industries by 688.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Miller Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

About Miller Industries

Miller Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of towing and recovery equipment. It offers wreckers that are used to recover and tow disabled vehicles and other equipment; and car carriers, which are specialized flat-bed vehicles with hydraulic tilt mechanisms that are used to transport new or disabled vehicles and other equipment.

