MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.
HIE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,752. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.
MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile
