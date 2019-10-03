MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.12

MILLER HOWARD/COM (NYSE:HIE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.116 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th.

HIE stock traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $10.54. 364 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,752. MILLER HOWARD/COM has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21.

Get MILLER HOWARD/COM alerts:

MILLER HOWARD/COM Company Profile

Miller/Howard High Income Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miller Howard Investments, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and high dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MILLER HOWARD/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.