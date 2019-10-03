Millennial Lithium (CVE:ML) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Millennial Lithium Corp (CVE:ML) shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29, 16,901 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 52% from the average session volume of 35,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.24.

Separately, Liberum Capital set a C$2.20 target price on shares of Millennial Lithium and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.56. The company has a current ratio of 29.26, a quick ratio of 28.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $118.07 million and a P/E ratio of -23.89.

Millennial Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium mineral properties. It primarily holds 100% interest in the Pastos Grandes Lithium Project located in Salta Province, Argentina. The company was formerly known as Redhill Resources Corp. and changed its name to Millennial Lithium Corp.

