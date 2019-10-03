Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) Trading Down 15.3%

Milestone Scientific Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) fell 15.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.82 and last traded at $0.83, 610,848 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 127% from the average session volume of 268,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.98.

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 price objective on shares of Milestone Scientific in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,487 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 35,886 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 31,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 27,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Milestone Scientific by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 95,122 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 25,310 shares in the last quarter.

About Milestone Scientific (NYSEAMERICAN:MLSS)

Milestone Scientific, Inc develops computer-controlled anesthetic delivery devices for the medical and dental markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through dental and medical segments. Its products include CompuDent System used to control the flow rate of the anesthesia during the injection that allows virtually painless injections for various dental procedures, including routine fillings, implants, root canals, and crowns; and CompuFlo, a computer-controlled drug delivery system for the painless delivery of drugs, anesthetics, and other medicaments, as well as for the aspiration of bodily fluids or previously injected substances.

