Middlesex Water (MSEX) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ: MSEX):

10/2/2019 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/2/2019 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

9/27/2019 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/17/2019 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/7/2019 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/13/2019 – Middlesex Water was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2019 – Middlesex Water was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Shares of NASDAQ:MSEX traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,969. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $43.12 and a 52-week high of $66.10. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). Middlesex Water had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 24.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 650 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $39,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,292.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert K. Fullagar sold 500 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.39, for a total transaction of $30,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSEX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 24,814 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 16,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Middlesex Water by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Middlesex Water during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 55.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

