Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Northstar Wealth Partners LLC

Northstar Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,853 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.3% of Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Microsoft by 9,650.2% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 17,036,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,037,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861,809 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13,479.6% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,726,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $872,628,000 after acquiring an additional 8,662,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 613,005,516 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $82,118,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,724,483 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth $620,230,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in Microsoft by 87.9% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,818,322 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,181,303,000 after buying an additional 4,126,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 40,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total transaction of $5,410,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,785,180.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frank H. Brod sold 4,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.05, for a total value of $564,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,152 shares in the company, valued at $9,048,639.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 318,757 shares of company stock worth $43,735,918. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Microsoft from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Macquarie raised their target price on Microsoft from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Microsoft from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $2.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,806,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,960,266. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,046.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.00. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.96 and a fifty-two week high of $142.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.53.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The software giant reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.26% and a net margin of 31.18%. The company had revenue of $33.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 18th that permits the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software giant to repurchase up to 3.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

