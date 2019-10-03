Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.35. Micron Solutions shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 3,143 shares.

Get Micron Solutions alerts:

Micron Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Micron Solutions stock. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Micron Solutions Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:MICR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,332,000. Micron Solutions accounts for approximately 2.8% of KCL Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. KCL Capital L.P. owned 8.70% of Micron Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing.

Micron Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiary, Micron Products, Inc, operates as a contract manufacturing organization that produces medical device components requiring precision machining and injection molding in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company also manufactures components, devices, and equipment for military, law enforcement, automotive, and consumer product applications.

Featured Article: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.