Michele Buck Sells 3,832 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) Stock

Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $593,155.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,652,010.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Michele Buck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total transaction of $232,695.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.56, for a total transaction of $233,340.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.57, for a total transaction of $207,855.00.

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.74. The company had a trading volume of 84,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,291. Hershey Co has a one year low of $99.15 and a one year high of $162.20. The firm has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.04.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.13. Hershey had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 83.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Hershey’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hershey Co will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 57.65%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up previously from $152.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Hershey to $133.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.93.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hershey by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hershey by 130.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

