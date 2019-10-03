Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Upgraded to Buy at ValuEngine

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.73.

Get Michaels Companies alerts:

Shares of Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, hitting $8.90. 90,539 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,756,079. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.17. Michaels Companies has a 52 week low of $4.96 and a 52 week high of $18.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.21.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 23.40%. Michaels Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.47 per share, with a total value of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBT Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. BBT Capital Management LLC now owns 51,994 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter.

About Michaels Companies

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Michaels Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Michaels Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.