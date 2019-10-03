Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Receives $8.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MIK. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Michaels Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Michaels Companies in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Michaels Companies from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

In other Michaels Companies news, Director Beryl Raff purchased 6,700 shares of Michaels Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.47 per share, for a total transaction of $50,049.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 30,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,517.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Michaels Companies by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 862,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,855,000 after buying an additional 145,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Michaels Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $669,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,731.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 86,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 81,818 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 304,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,136,000 after acquiring an additional 78,100 shares during the period.

MIK stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.73. 1,025,793 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,596,864. Michaels Companies has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $18.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Michaels Companies had a negative return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Michaels Companies will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

