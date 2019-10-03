MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,350 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MGM Growth Properties were worth $6,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 239,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,578,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 936,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,111,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,611,000 after purchasing an additional 260,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGP traded up $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 35,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,691. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.95. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.62 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.51%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MGP shares. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, July 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $35.00 price objective on MGM Growth Properties and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.33.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

