MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 15th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE MCR traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.31. 43,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,413. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 12-month low of $6.99 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.09.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

