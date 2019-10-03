Mexican Gold (CVE:MEX) Shares Up 17.4%

Mexican Gold Corp (CVE:MEX)’s stock price shot up 17.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14, 190,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 153% from the average session volume of 75,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.34 target price on shares of Mexican Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $12.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.12.

Mexican Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in North America. It primarily explores for diamond, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Las Minas project that includes five mineral concessions located in the state of Veracruz, Mexico.

