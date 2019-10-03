Metronome Trading 2% Higher This Week (MET)

Metronome (CURRENCY:MET) traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Metronome coin can now be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00007458 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $20.33, $18.94 and $50.98. Metronome has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $39,176.00 worth of Metronome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metronome has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012318 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00190533 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.18 or 0.01016456 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00023753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00089381 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Metronome Coin Profile

Metronome’s launch date was July 24th, 2017. Metronome’s total supply is 11,342,060 coins and its circulating supply is 9,579,936 coins. The official website for Metronome is www.metronome.io . Metronome’s official message board is medium.com/@MetronomeToken . Metronome’s official Twitter account is @MTNToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metronome is /r/metronometoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Metronome

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metronome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metronome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metronome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

