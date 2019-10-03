Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mesa Air Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesa Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shares of MESA stock traded down $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $6.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,329. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its 200-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $15.95.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the third quarter worth $108,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,535,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,033,000 after purchasing an additional 7,138 shares during the period. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $103,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group during the second quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 8.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 565,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 43,756 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

