Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) Lifted to Sell at ValuEngine

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on Meritor from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Meritor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Meritor from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Meritor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Shares of NYSE:MTOR traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $16.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,588,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,620. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Meritor has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $25.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.28.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Meritor had a return on equity of 83.77% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Meritor will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Boise April Miller sold 31,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total value of $553,205.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTOR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Meritor by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Meritor by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,739 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Meritor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Meritor Company Profile

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

