Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Upgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MMSI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America set a $37.00 price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Raymond James cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.11.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

MMSI stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.46. The company had a trading volume of 13,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,450. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.60. Merit Medical Systems has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $66.29.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $255.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $4,608,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 929,991 shares in the company, valued at $28,569,323.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ronald Frost acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 234,530 shares of company stock valued at $7,853,050. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMSI. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at $51,321,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,567,745 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $510,294,000 after buying an additional 502,387 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 65.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 971,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after buying an additional 384,332 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 1,385.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 401,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after buying an additional 374,384 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 151.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 330,232 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $19,668,000 after buying an additional 198,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. It provides peripheral intervention products, including access, angiography, intervention, and drainage and biopsy for diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, and electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management products to treat various heart conditions.

See Also: Buy Rating

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.