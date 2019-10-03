Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $474.45

Shares of Merchants Trust plc (LON:MRCH) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $474.45 and traded as low as $464.00. Merchants Trust shares last traded at $478.22, with a volume of 158,753 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 474.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 426.65. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market cap of $517.96 million and a PE ratio of -16.01.

Get Merchants Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Merchants Trust’s previous dividend of $6.70. Merchants Trust’s payout ratio is currently -0.92%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.