MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) Raised to “Sell” at ValuEngine

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.30.

Shares of MEDNAX stock traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, hitting $22.18. The company had a trading volume of 689,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.73. MEDNAX has a twelve month low of $19.93 and a twelve month high of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $868.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.71 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 3.53% and a positive return on equity of 9.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MEDNAX will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Fernandez purchased 122,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.35 per share, for a total transaction of $2,613,432.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 350,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,478,648.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Md Pascal J. Goldschmidt sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.81, for a total transaction of $104,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,235.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MEDNAX by 97.1% in the first quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after acquiring an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its position in MEDNAX by 3.8% during the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 37,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in MEDNAX by 61.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after buying an additional 106,840 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 113,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 954,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,510,000 after purchasing an additional 26,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX Company Profile

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

