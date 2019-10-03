MediBloc [QRC] (MED) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $279,707.00

MediBloc [QRC] (CURRENCY:MED) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. MediBloc [QRC] has a total market cap of $19.65 million and approximately $279,707.00 worth of MediBloc [QRC] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MediBloc [QRC] has traded down 27.8% against the dollar. One MediBloc [QRC] token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000100 BTC on popular exchanges including Bibox, Gate.io and Coinrail.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MediBloc [QRC] alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,162.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $173.06 or 0.02120894 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $220.15 or 0.02698956 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.14 or 0.00675713 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.74 or 0.00671107 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00056063 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.08 or 0.00454589 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012327 BTC.

About MediBloc [QRC]

MediBloc [QRC] (MED) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the HybridScryptHash256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2014. MediBloc [QRC]’s total supply is 4,097,545,844 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,966,384,100 tokens. MediBloc [QRC]’s official Twitter account is @MEDDevTeam . MediBloc [QRC]’s official website is medibloc.org/en . The official message board for MediBloc [QRC] is medium.com/@MediBloc . The Reddit community for MediBloc [QRC] is /r/MediBloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

MediBloc [QRC] Token Trading

MediBloc [QRC] can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediBloc [QRC] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediBloc [QRC] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MediBloc [QRC] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MediBloc [QRC] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MediBloc [QRC] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.