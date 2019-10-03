McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $14.56

McMillan Shakespeare Limited (ASX:MMS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and traded as high as $16.59. McMillan Shakespeare shares last traded at $16.42, with a volume of 188,034 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is A$14.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is A$13.29. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.71, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. McMillan Shakespeare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.71%.

In related news, insider Michael (Mike) Salisbury purchased 6,250 shares of McMillan Shakespeare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$15.99 ($11.34) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,931.25 ($70,873.23).

About McMillan Shakespeare (ASX:MMS)

McMillan Shakespeare Limited provides salary packaging, vehicle leasing administration, fleet management, and retail financial services in Australia, the United Kingdom, and New Zealand. The company operates in three segments: Group Remuneration Services, Asset Management, and Retail Financial Services.

