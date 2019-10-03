Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Stock Position Lifted by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 7.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,016 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Private Trust Co. NA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 3.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.7% in the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.5% in the second quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 2.2% in the second quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 2,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $99,694.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.19.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $206.24. 2,376,637 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,667. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $161.82 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $215.12 and a 200 day moving average of $204.71.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. Mcdonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

