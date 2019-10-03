Maverick Capital Ltd. Sells 30,970 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Maverick Capital Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 30,970 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegion during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 1,923.1% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Allegion by 103.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE ALLE traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.38. 8,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,912. Allegion PLC has a one year low of $74.83 and a one year high of $111.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.92. The stock has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $731.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.76 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 68.47% and a net margin of 15.65%. Allegion’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegion PLC will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Imperial Capital lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Allegion from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.88.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

