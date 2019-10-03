Maverick Capital Ltd. Makes New $1.34 Million Investment in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Extreme Networks, Inc (NASDAQ:EXTR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 206,780 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Extreme Networks at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 115,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC now owns 33,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 228,009 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Extreme Networks news, CRO Robert J. Gault sold 39,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $305,984.32. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 294,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,278,780.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Meyercord sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $822,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 482,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,459.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Extreme Networks in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.33.

Extreme Networks stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 982,413. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $893.29 million, a PE ratio of 52.73 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. Extreme Networks, Inc has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $8.59.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.72 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 2.60%. Extreme Networks’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls. The company offers edge/access Ethernet switching systems that deliver Ethernet connectivity for edge of the network; aggregation/core Ethernet switching systems for aggregation, top-of-rack, and campus core environments; data center switching systems for enterprises and cloud data centers; and wireless access point products, as well as distributed Wi-Fi networks.

