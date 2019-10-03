Maverick Capital Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Maverick Capital Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 842,880 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBH. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 118.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. ValuEngine cut Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of NYSE SBH traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.59. 119,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,871,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.98. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $23.61.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $975.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.27 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 151.31% and a net margin of 6.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward W. Rabin bought 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $92,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,449. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marshall E. Eisenberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.89 per share, for a total transaction of $118,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 72,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $856,924.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 58,500 shares of company stock worth $718,425. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

