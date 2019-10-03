Maverick Capital Ltd. Acquires New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 9,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at $452,000. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 149,192 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $24,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,558 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2,473.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 592 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.84. 2,045,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,767,751. The company has a fifty day moving average of $170.51 and a 200 day moving average of $167.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $124.46 and a twelve month high of $292.76. The company has a market capitalization of $104.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a current ratio of 8.65.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.37. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.54%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $179.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price (down from $192.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.04.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.97, for a total value of $2,489,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,577,286.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.80, for a total value of $417,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,883 shares of company stock worth $12,042,217 over the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

