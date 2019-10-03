Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Rating Increased to Sell at ValuEngine

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MATW. BidaskClub upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Matthews International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

MATW stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.18. 74,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,955. Matthews International has a 52-week low of $28.57 and a 52-week high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.39 and a 200-day moving average of $34.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.04). Matthews International had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $379.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Matthews International will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 416,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,521,000 after buying an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 29.5% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 377,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 86,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 370,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,065,000 after buying an additional 35,762 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Matthews International by 11.0% during the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 233,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 23,054 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

